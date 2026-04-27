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Kari Lake Says Media Has Been “Nasty” Toward Trump, Calls Him “Most Patriotic American”

Kari Lake: The media has been so nasty toward President Trump for the past 11 years. They’re just trying to put in the hearts and minds of Americans that he’s a bad guy when actually he’s the most patriotic, loving American we have on the planet.

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