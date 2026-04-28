WSJ: Former ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Allegedly Bribed by Qatar to Target Israel



AS EXPECTED: Former ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, who issued arrest warrants for PM Netanyahu and then-Defense Yoav Gallant in 2024—shortly after two women accused him of assault—has been revealed to have acted against Israel after being bribed by Qatar, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The article says that Khan issued the arrest warrants after a Qatari intelligence agent promised to “take care” of him if he acted against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Evidence of Qatar’s attempt to influence Khan was submitted to the FBI and members of Congress, including a witness statement and documentary materials.