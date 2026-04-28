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Hezbollah Drone Attack in Southern Lebanon Seriously Wounds IDF Soldier, Violates Ceasefire


An IDF soldier was severely wounded and another lightly injured in an explosive drone attack carried out by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Monday.

According to the IDF, the incident occurred during operational activity in the area, when an explosive-laden drone struck Israeli forces on the ground. One soldier sustained serious injuries, while a second soldier was lightly hurt.

Both were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and their families have been notified.

The military stressed that the attack constitutes a “violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terror group.”

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