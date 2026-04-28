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Former NYPD Chief John Chell Announces Independent Run for NYC Mayor in 2029

Former NYPD Chief of Department John Chell announced Monday that he’s running for mayor as an independent in 2029.

In a video posted to social media, the retired NYPD veteran reportedly said he’s “right in the middle” politically and a “wild card” in the next race.

“I have nothing to lose and everything to gain here,” he said, adding, “I’m going to give this a try.”

“I know it’s a Hail Mary pass,” he said. “I know it’s going to be an extremely heavy lift. But let’s be real, when Donald Trump came down that escalator, people laughed at him. Now we call him Mr. President, not once, but twice.”

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