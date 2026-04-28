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Port Authority to Install Transponders Following Deadly LaGuardia Crash


Port Authority to Install Transponders Following Deadly LaGuardia Crash

The Port Authority said it will install transponders on emergency vehicles at LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark following the March 22 LaGuardia collision.

Federal investigators said the fire truck involved lacked a device that would have transmitted its location to the control tower and connected with an automatic warning system.

The fire truck entered the runway while responding to another emergency call and was struck by an Air Canada Express jet, killing the plane’s two pilots.

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