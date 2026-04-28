Senate Republicans Block Democratic Push to Limit Trump’s Authority on Cuba Military Action



Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic effort to force a vote limiting President Trump’s ability to launch military action against Cuba.

•⁠ ⁠Democrats pushed the measure after Trump repeatedly threatened action against Cuba and said military force remained an option.

•⁠ ⁠Senator Tim Kaine argued the U.S. is already engaged in hostilities through the administration’s oil blockade on the island.

•⁠ ⁠Republicans said the measure was unnecessary because the U.S. is not currently in direct military conflict with Cuba.