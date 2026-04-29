USS Gerald R. Ford Set to Depart Middle East After Record 309-Day Deployment



The USS Gerald R. Ford is preparing to leave the Middle East after more than 10 months at sea, reducing U.S. military strength in the region during the Iran conflict.

•⁠ ⁠The Ford is one of three U.S. aircraft carriers currently deployed nearby, alongside the USS George H.W. Bush and USS Abraham Lincoln.

•⁠ ⁠The carrier has been deployed for 309 days, setting a modern record for the longest stretch at sea by a U.S. aircraft carrier.

•⁠ ⁠Officials say the warship is expected back in Virginia around mid-May, where it will undergo major repairs and maintenance after heavy wear from the extended deployment.