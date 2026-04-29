Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

USS Gerald R. Ford Set to Depart Middle East After Record 309-Day Deployment


The USS Gerald R. Ford is preparing to leave the Middle East after more than 10 months at sea, reducing U.S. military strength in the region during the Iran conflict.

•⁠ ⁠The Ford is one of three U.S. aircraft carriers currently deployed nearby, alongside the USS George H.W. Bush and USS Abraham Lincoln.

•⁠ ⁠The carrier has been deployed for 309 days, setting a modern record for the longest stretch at sea by a U.S. aircraft carrier.

•⁠ ⁠Officials say the warship is expected back in Virginia around mid-May, where it will undergo major repairs and maintenance after heavy wear from the extended deployment.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 TERROR IN GOLDERS GREEN: 2 Jews Injured, 1 Seriously; Shomrim Volunteers Prevent Massacre

Meron Lag B’Omer Plan Secures Preliminary Home Front Command Approval

NO MORE MR. NICE GUY: Trump Prepares For Extended Blockade Of Iran

U.S. Intelligence Mapping Out Scenarios for Trump’s Potential Retreat from Iran Conflict

Report: IDF Officers Frustrated Over Lack Of Solutions For Explosive Drone Threat

Mossad Unveils “Groundbreaking” Operations Against Iran as Spy Chief Touts Intelligence Superiority

MAILBAG: When It Comes To Sheitels, Don’t Let Perfect Be The Enemy Of The Good

OIL PRESSURE MOUNTS: Reports Say U.S. Blockade Severely Disrupting Iran’s Exports

SHOCK POLL: Republicans and Democrats Deadlocked in Generic Ballot 6 Months Before Midterms

How Reserve Soldiers Neutralize Hezbollah Targets In Under 30 Minutes