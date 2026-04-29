Gottheimer, Lawler Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Condemning Antisemitic Online Rhetoric



Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning antisemitic rhetoric from prominent online figures, including Hasan Piker and Candace Owens.

The resolution cites a rise in antisemitism driven in part by online personalities and disinformation, and calls on social media platforms and public leaders to take stronger action against hate.

It also reaffirms the U.S. commitment to combating antisemitism and protecting Jewish communities both online and offline.