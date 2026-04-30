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US Intelligence: Iran Rebuilding Missile Stockpile as Talks Stall and Tensions Persist


U.S. intelligence estimates that Iran is rapidly recovering missiles buried during U.S.-Israeli strikes to restore its ability to launch attacks if fighting resumes.

While the White House says Iran’s military has been heavily weakened, officials say key capabilities remain. Trump said about 82% of missiles are gone, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran still retains roughly half its arsenal.

Talks remain at an impasse. Sen. Lisa Murkowski plans a May resolution to authorize continued U.S. force if needed, citing a lack of clear strategy and pushing for greater oversight.

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