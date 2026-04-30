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U.S. Delivers 6,500 Tons of Military Equipment to Israel in Major Resupply Effort

Two cargo ships and multiple aircraft carrying about 6,500 tons of U.S. military equipment arrived in Israel over the past day, including munitions, military vehicles, and JLTV armored vehicles, with shipments delivered to bases across the country after docking at Haifa and Ashdod ports.

Officials said the resupply effort will continue to expand in the coming weeks, noting that since the start of the war on February 28, more than 115,600 tons of equipment have reached Israel via hundreds of flights and shipments, aimed at ensuring the IDF can operate at full strength whenever needed.

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