Two-Alarm Fire Rips Through USF St. Petersburg Marine Science Lab, No Injuries Reported

A massive two-alarm fire tore through the science lab at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg, threatening the loss of decades of marine research. Thick black smoke poured from the roof of the Marine Science Lab and could be seen for miles as over 50 emergency units responded to the scene.

Firefighters battled intense flames as the building’s roof collapsed and debris fell from the structure, though the campus was fully evacuated and no injuries were reported. Officials said an electrical storm may have sparked the blaze, while noting the wind direction helped keep nearby student housing safe as crews contained the fire.