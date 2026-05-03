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Hagaon HaRav David Yosef Warns Against Meron Travel Amid Safety Risks; Police Arrest Teens Breaching Fences

Hagaon HaRav David Yosef issued a sharp warning against traveling to Meron in violation of security directives.

Addressing those attempting to bypass restrictions, he noted that some claim it is “self-sacrifice for Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai,” as if Rabbi Shimon is calling on them to go, stressing that there is “not even a shadow of a doubt” that the situation involves a real danger to life.

Meanwhile, police arrested two teenagers who cut through fences surrounding Moshav Meron. In footage they circulated, the youths are heard saying: “In honor of Rashbi, we’re breaking through the fences — we’ve already made many breaches.”

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