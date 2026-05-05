Syria Says Hezbollah-Linked Cell Plotting Assassinations Was Dismantled in Nationwide Raids



Syrian authorities say they dismantled a Hezbollah-affiliated cell allegedly planning assassinations of senior government officials.

•⁠ ⁠The Interior Ministry said coordinated raids across Damascus countryside, Aleppo, Homs, Tartus and Latakia led to the arrest of 11 suspects.

•⁠ ⁠Officials said the group had received training in Lebanon and was preparing “targeted assassinations,” with forces seizing explosives, RPG launchers and other weapons.

•⁠ ⁠Hezbollah denied the accusations, calling them “false” and warning they could fuel tensions between Syria and Lebanon.