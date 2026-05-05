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U.S. Security Teams Deployed on Commercial Ships in Strait of Hormuz as Forces Repel Iranian Attacks


Two U.S. commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday had U.S. military security teams onboard for the first time, according to U.S. officials.

•⁠ ⁠Iran targeted the vessels with missiles, drones, and armed small boats, but U.S. forces intercepted the attacks and destroyed the small boats, the Pentagon said.

•⁠ ⁠The move is part of “Project Freedom,” with U.S. warships escorting commercial vessels through the strait during Iran’s blockade.

•⁠ ⁠U.S. officials described the deployment as a “prudent security measure,” providing a protective security bubble with layered defenses and support from nearby warships and aircraft.

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