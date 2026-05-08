Sec. Rubio Warns Iran Against Controlling Strait of Hormuz Traffic Amid Peace Talks

Secretary Rubio sounds the alarm about reports that Iran could move to control traffic in the Strait of Hormuz as he announces the U.S. is expecting a response on peace negotiations today:

“We’ve seen the reporting overnight that Iran has established or trying to establish some agency that’s going to control traffic in the Straits… That would actually be unacceptable.”

“We’re expecting a response from them today at some point. We have not received that yet… I hope it’s a serious offer, I really do.”