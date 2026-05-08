🚨BORO PARK: Two Bochurim Struck in Separate Boro Park Accidents Minutes Apart



Two separate accidents involving Bochurim occurred within minutes of each other this morning.

The first incident took place at 15th Avenue and 37th Street, where a Bochur was struck by a vehicle. A school bus that was stopped nearby was not involved in the accident. Boro Park Hatzolah Paramedics transported the victim to Maimonides Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second incident occurred a few blocks away at Avenue C and East 2nd Street, where another Bochur riding a scooter was struck by a vehicle. Boro Park Hatzolah transported the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.