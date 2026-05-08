Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨BORO PARK: Two Bochurim Struck in Separate Boro Park Accidents Minutes Apart


Two separate accidents involving Bochurim occurred within minutes of each other this morning.

The first incident took place at 15th Avenue and 37th Street, where a Bochur was struck by a vehicle. A school bus that was stopped nearby was not involved in the accident. Boro Park Hatzolah Paramedics transported the victim to Maimonides Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second incident occurred a few blocks away at Avenue C and East 2nd Street, where another Bochur riding a scooter was struck by a vehicle. Boro Park Hatzolah transported the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

ELECTIONS ARE COMING: CDC Declares Hantavirus A “Level 3” Health Emergency As U.S. Cases Rise

BLOODBATH: UK PM Starmer On The Ropes After Labour Party Gets Trounced In Nationwide Elections

Shaarei Tzedek Hospital In Yerushalayim To Triple In Size Following $200 Million Donation From WhatsApp Co-Founder

Israel Says Hamas Operatives Training in Turkey To Attack Israel

Hezbollah Drone Attacks Wound 3 IDF Soldiers, One Seriously, Amid Escalation Along Lebanon Border

MASSIVE WIN FOR YESHIVOS: New York Gov. Hochul Tells Agudah She Will Opt Into Historic Federal School Choice Tax Credit

“Urgent Appeal To Protect Lomdei Torah:” MK Porush In Letter To US Ambassador Huckabee

NOT SO ROSY: CIA Says Iran Can Survive Blockade For Months, Directly Contradicting Trump’s Claims Of Collapse

El Al Opens World’s Largest Kosher Airline Catering Facility at Ben-Gurion Airport

UAE Transfers $100 Million To Fund New Gaza Police Force Under Postwar Plan