Hassett: Trump-Era Factory Boom Driving Record Growth and Jobs

Kevin Hassett: “It’s really astonishing what record-setting numbers we’re starting to see… The factory boom that President Trump has talked so much about is visible everywhere. We’ve got about 70,000 people who have jobs now building factories.”
Kevin Hassett: “It’s really astonishing what record-setting numbers we’re starting to see… The factory boom that President Trump has talked so much about is visible everywhere. We’ve got about 70,000 people who have jobs now building factories.”
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