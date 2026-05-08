Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hassett: Trump-Era Factory Boom Driving Record Growth and Jobs

Kevin Hassett: “It’s really astonishing what record-setting numbers we’re starting to see… The factory boom that President Trump has talked so much about is visible everywhere. We’ve got about 70,000 people who have jobs now building factories.”

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

ELECTIONS ARE COMING: CDC Declares Hantavirus A “Level 3” Health Emergency As U.S. Cases Rise

BLOODBATH: UK PM Starmer On The Ropes After Labour Party Gets Trounced In Nationwide Elections

Shaarei Tzedek Hospital In Yerushalayim To Triple In Size Following $200 Million Donation From WhatsApp Co-Founder

Israel Says Hamas Operatives Training in Turkey To Attack Israel

Hezbollah Drone Attacks Wound 3 IDF Soldiers, One Seriously, Amid Escalation Along Lebanon Border

MASSIVE WIN FOR YESHIVOS: New York Gov. Hochul Tells Agudah She Will Opt Into Historic Federal School Choice Tax Credit

“Urgent Appeal To Protect Lomdei Torah:” MK Porush In Letter To US Ambassador Huckabee

NOT SO ROSY: CIA Says Iran Can Survive Blockade For Months, Directly Contradicting Trump’s Claims Of Collapse

El Al Opens World’s Largest Kosher Airline Catering Facility at Ben-Gurion Airport

UAE Transfers $100 Million To Fund New Gaza Police Force Under Postwar Plan