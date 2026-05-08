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Four Israelis Indicted for Allegedly Spying for Iran, Including IDF Soldiers


Four Israelis, including three IDF soldiers, were indicted after allegedly carrying out missions for Iranian intelligence operatives inside Israel.

•⁠ ⁠Investigators say the suspects photographed and transferred footage of train stations, shopping centers, security cameras, and the Israeli Air Force technical school where some studied.

•⁠ ⁠Authorities say one suspect recruited the others and directed missions across the country. The group was also allegedly asked to purchase weapons.

•⁠ ⁠Some of the suspects allegedly sought additional assignments from the Iranian handlers and were also tied to acts of vandalism connected to the operation.

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