CENTCOM: U.S. Forces Disable Iranian Tankers Attempting to Break Gulf Blockade

CENTCOM says U.S. forces disabled the Iranian-flagged tankers M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda before they entered an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman in violation of the ongoing blockade.

•⁠ ⁠According to CENTCOM, a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet from the USS George H.W. Bush fired precision munitions into the vessels’ smokestacks, preventing them from reaching Iran.

•⁠ ⁠CENTCOM also said U.S. forces disabled a third Iranian-flagged tanker, M/T Hasna, earlier this week after it attempted to sail toward Iran.

•⁠ ⁠U.S. officials say more than 50 commercial vessels have now been redirected as American forces continue enforcing the blockade.