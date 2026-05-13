CENTCOM Says 67 Commercial Vessels Redirected and 4 Disabled in Iran Maritime Blockade Enforcement

CENTCOM says U.S. forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels and disabled four since beginning enforcement of the Iran maritime blockade four weeks ago. The military added that two ships were recently turned around after warning shots were fired.
CENTCOM says U.S. forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels and disabled four since beginning enforcement of the Iran maritime blockade four weeks ago. The military added that two ships were recently turned around after warning shots were fired.
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