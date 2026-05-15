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DOJ Seeks Death Penalty for Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Israeli Embassy Staffers


The Justice Department announced it will pursue the death penalty against Elias Rodriguez, who is charged in the fatal shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim outside Washington’s Capital Jewish Museum.

•⁠ ⁠Prosecutors say Rodriguez shouted “Free Palestine” and later told police, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza,” according to court documents.

•⁠ ⁠Court filings describe the attack as planned, alleging Rodriguez traveled from Chicago with a handgun and targeted an event for young Jewish professionals.

•⁠ ⁠Prosecutors say Rodriguez acted out of political, ideological, national and religious hatred. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.

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