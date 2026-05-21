Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Next Steps as Allies Stay “Locked and Loaded”

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu held a high-stakes call to discuss the next steps in the Middle East, as both allies remain “locked and loaded” for a possible return to conflict while pursuing overlapping but differing long-term goals.
President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu held a high-stakes call to discuss the next steps in the Middle East, as both allies remain “locked and loaded” for a possible return to conflict while pursuing overlapping but differing long-term goals.
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