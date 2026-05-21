Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

The Stoliner Bais Hemdrash in Givat Zev Prepared for Shavuo

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 US STOCKPILE DRAINED: Report Says America Used Over Half Its THAAD Interceptors Defending Israel From Iran

“Netzach Yisrael Lo Yeshaker”: Israel’s Secret Unit Hunting Down Every Oct. 7 Massacre Terrorist

IRAN REARMING FAST: US Intel Says Tehran Restarted Drone Production, Could Rebuild Military Within Months

RISING HATRED: Germany Records Thousands Of Antisemitic Incidents As Jewish Leaders Warn Of “Worst Threat Since Holocaust”

LOOTING THE MURDERED: Photographer Charged With Stealing Camera Gear From Bondi Terror Victim

🚨 RED LINE FROM TEHRAN: Khamenei Reportedly Refuses To Remove Near-Weapons-Grade Uranium From Iran

HaGaon HaRav Dan Segal: “What Can Be Learned From Those Who Persecute Lomdei Torah?

Trump Says U.S. in “Final Stages” of Iran Talks; Israel Deeply Concerned About It

A-G Indicts Right-Wing MK For Leak While Ignoring Similar Leak By Left-Wing MK

“Crushing Blows”: Iran Threatens To Take The War Global And Hit “In Places You Cannot Imagine” If Fighting Resumes