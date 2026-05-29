Belz Threatens Mass Withdrawal From IDF Frameworks After Chossid Arrested in Kiryat Gat



A Belzer chossid was arrested Friday afternoon in Kiryat Gat on allegations of draft evasion and is currently being held by police.

•⁠ ⁠According to eyewitnesses, the chossid had approached officers to assist during an incident in the city when he was detained. Police reportedly sought to transfer him to military police custody.

•⁠ ⁠The arrest sparked outrage, with activists calling for demonstrations to prevent his transfer to military authorities.

•⁠ ⁠Senior figures in Belz blasted Police Commissioner Danny Levy and warned that if the chossid is not released, hundreds of Belzer recruits could leave their military service frameworks and return home as early as Sunday.