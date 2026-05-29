Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Belz Threatens Mass Withdrawal From IDF Frameworks After Chossid Arrested in Kiryat Gat


A Belzer chossid was arrested Friday afternoon in Kiryat Gat on allegations of draft evasion and is currently being held by police.

•⁠ ⁠According to eyewitnesses, the chossid had approached officers to assist during an incident in the city when he was detained. Police reportedly sought to transfer him to military police custody.

•⁠ ⁠The arrest sparked outrage, with activists calling for demonstrations to prevent his transfer to military authorities.

•⁠ ⁠Senior figures in Belz blasted Police Commissioner Danny Levy and warned that if the chossid is not released, hundreds of Belzer recruits could leave their military service frameworks and return home as early as Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

INSANE FOOTAGE: NYPD Says Men Emerging From Flatbush Sewer Were Searching For Gold And Jewelry

🚨TRUMP LAYS DOWN TERMS: Iran Must Give Up Nuclear Ambitions, Open Hormuz, And Destroy Uranium Stockpile

ARRESTS SPARK OUTRAGE: Belz Threatens Police Boycott As Draft-Evasion Arrests Ignite Chareidi Fury

BD”E: Harav Yitzchak Alster Zt”l, Distinguished Talmid Of Rav Hutner, Founder Of Torah Institutions, And Composer Of Beloved Niggunim

MAJOR TEST FOR NATO: Russian Drone Strikes Romanian Apartment Building, Injures Two

DEADLY PROBLEM: IDF Believes Hamas Has the Same Fiber-Optic Drones Killing Soldiers In The North

“Paper Tiger”: Saudi Analyst Says Trump’s Refusal To Overthrow Iran Regime Has Destroyed US Credibility

Man Arrested After Building Auschwitz Gate Replica Outside German Tax Office

GROUND OFFENSIVE CONTINUES: IDF Chief Says Troops Advancing In Southern Lebanon, Hezbollah Suffers ‘Unprecedented’ Losses

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: Midflight Hatzolah And Doctor Intervention Leads To Jewish Baby’s Safe Birth In Italy