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Knesset Votes 106–0 to Advance Dissolution Bill, Paving Way for Early Elections


The Knesset voted 106-0 overnight to advance a bill that would dissolve the Knesset and pave the way for early elections.

•⁠ ⁠While no election date has been set, coalition officials are discussing a vote between September 8 and October 20. Elections would have to be held by October 27.

•⁠ ⁠Netanyahu has reportedly urged the ultra-Orthodox parties not to force September elections, warning it could hurt the right-wing bloc’s chances of winning.

•⁠ ⁠The bill advanced after United Torah Judaism backed dissolving the Knesset over the coalition’s failure to pass legislation preserving draft exemptions for yeshiva students.

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