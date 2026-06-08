CENTCOM Disables Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman, Says Vessel Violated Iran Blockade



CENTCOM announced that U.S. forces disabled the Palau-flagged oil tanker M/T Marivex in the Gulf of Oman on June 8 after the vessel allegedly violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port.

An F/A-18 Super Hornet operating from the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) fired a precision munition into the ship’s engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with instructions from U.S. forces. CENTCOM said the vessel was disabled and is no longer sailing to Iran.

U.S. forces have now disabled seven non-compliant vessels, and redirected 134 ships that complied with the blockade, since the operation began on April 13.