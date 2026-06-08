Trump Administration Launches Major Denaturalization Push Targeting Citizenship Fraud Cases



The Trump administration has launched what officials describe as the largest denaturalization effort in U.S. history, targeting naturalized citizens accused of fraud or other serious crimes, CBS News reports.

•⁠ ⁠The Justice Department has broadened the categories of cases prioritized for denaturalization.

•⁠ ⁠Officials say the effort focuses on individuals accused of obtaining U.S. citizenship through fraud, misrepresentation, or by concealing information.

•⁠ ⁠Individuals stripped of citizenship could face deportation proceedings, though they can challenge the government’s case in court.