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IDF Eliminates Senior Hezbollah Commander Ali Musa Daqduq, Linked to Killing of Five U.S. Soldiers


The IDF announced that it eliminated Ali Musa Daqduq, a senior Hezbollah commander and former head of Hezbollah’s “Golan Terrorist Network,” in a precise strike south of the Litani River on Friday.

According to the IDF, Daqduq held several senior positions within Hezbollah, including serving as a commander in the Radwan Force, head of Hezbollah’s Infantry Unit, and commander of Hassan Nasrallah’s security unit. The IDF said he played a central role in planning attacks against Israel and was imprisoned by U.S. forces in 2007 for orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of five American soldiers.

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