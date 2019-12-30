Finish Moed: The Next Great Step in On Line Learning from Shapell’s!





Rabbi Dovid Schoonmaker; Rosh Yeshiva, Shapell’s/Yeshiva Darche Noam

With great excitement, so many will soon be beginning Berachos with the new Daf Yomi cycle. I am extremely fortunate to lead a unique online Chabura that will also be starting this great mesechta. We aren’t just beginning Berachos, though. We have a vision to בס”ד also finish all of Seder Moed (over the Daf Yomi cycle time frame) with many chazaros, written summaries, a chabura feel, and both basic and in-depth shiurim. For me, it is like a dream come true to able both to learn and to teach in this way..

Many want to finish Shas. Others desire to know and focus on the Mesechtos of Moed and to do so at a manageable pace, with time to absorb and review. Seder Moed’s sugyos are generally more easily remembered, understandable, and relevant day to day than other parts of Shas.

Many want to focus and master one mesechta but many others have a desire to cover ground and get the special satisfaction in finishing a whole Seder.

Our program is an amazing combination – bekyus and completion on one side, clarity and review on the other.

If you are a serious-minded learner, consider joining us in this amazing endeavor. It could change your life and bring your learning to a whole new level!

“The Chabura has kept me grounded in learning every single day. The program encourages chazara, and because it is slower than Daf Yomi, I am usually able to do tosofos with meforshim. I cannot recommend this program enough.”

– Binyomin Z., Law Student, Flatbush

“The shiurim are very clear, and the pace and style are suited to get a kinyan on the gemara.”

– Aaron Rubin, Mir Avreich, Yerushalayim

“As someone involved in kiruv rechokim, I live outside the Jewish community. Rav Schoonmaker’s shiur and the WhatsApp group make it possible for me to be part of a chabura. It’s a pleasure to hear the clarity of how the Rav goes through the daf. It brings me back to my yeshiva days. This program is יסודי for anyone who’s struggling to find a סדר for their learning; it will keep you accountable and set an attainable pace.”

– R. Avinoam Kaufman, Montreal

“Each week includes a concluding shiur both recapping and including hashkafic elements of the prior week. I feel like I’m gaining a thorough background in the Gemara itself and the major commentators.”

– Josh Danziger, Investment banker, Manhattan

“Personally, I find it very hard to make time to review. But since FinishMoedBH has whole weeks set aside for review, it’s almost as if there’s no choice but to do chazara. I’m particularly grateful for that.”

– David Kishenevsky, Investment Analyst, Ramat Beit Shemesh

“The shiurim are not dry in any sense and seem to come alive with chazal from different eras, truly a living Torah. Although it is a recording, I feel like Rabbi Schoonmaker is talking to me.”

– Aaron Simon, United Hatzalah, Jerusalem







