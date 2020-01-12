HURRY!!! 3 days left to purchase Your DISCOUNTED Tickets Here and Support The Yeshiva of Miami!





Located in the vibrant Torah community of North Miami Beach, Florida, Yeshiva of Miami strives to provide our talmidim with a satisfying Yeshiva experience which affords them the opportunity to grow and develop as B’nei Torah at a pace and in a way that is sustainable for them. Under the dedicated leadership of Rabbi Dovid Wechsler, Rosh Mesivta, the Yeshiva is committed to this mission because every boy deserves to love Yeshiva. Baruch Hashem, enrollment has more than quadrupled in the past 18 months, and we are anticipating continued growth in the coming years.

As the semester draws to a close, the Yeshiva joins many schools around the country that will enjoy a midwinter break. If you are heading to Orlando, purchase at your attraction tickets at https://yeshivaofmiami.formstack.com/forms/2020_midwinter_vacation It’s a great way to enjoy your vacation and help the Yeshiva at the same time. Just three days left to lock in these discounted prices…







