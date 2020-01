Z’rizim Makdimim! You’ve been pressing snooze for long enough, the early bird Oorah Auction deadline is here!

Enter before the early bird deadline January 20, 2020, and with a $25 minimum donation, you’ll automatically be entered into the Oorah Auction bonus early bird $5,000 raffle!

And that’s aside from the biggest prizes ever- worth over $650,000!

Enter now before it’s too late! Don’t miss the free bonus $5,000 raffle!

Enter now at oorahauction.org