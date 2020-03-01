There’s a story waiting to be told every day at Cheder D’Monsey

In the Menahel’s personal Good Morning – a story of care and connection.
In the full-time Rebbe arrangement – a story of unique dedication to Chinuch.
In the height-adjustable desks – a story of Unconditional Chinuch for each Talmid.
In the competitive basketball games – a story of friendship and fun.
And in each gratified smile – a story of passion, privilege, and pride.
Watch this video to see these stories in action – and then join the action!
Cheder D’Monsey specializes in the Unconditional Chinuch, so many have come to admire.
The purposefully small class sizes.
The fully integrated curriculum.
The trained, full-time Rebbeim.
It’s been 10 years of unconditional chinuch….
… and now, our Day of Unconditional Giving campaign is live –
and there’s a headquarters full of passionate parents excited to help their beloved Cheder.
Our goal of $1.2 million is within reach – with generous matchers tripling each donation and contributors like you joining our mission.
Join this effort and give unconditionally at give4chinuch.com