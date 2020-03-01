There’s a story waiting to be told every day at Cheder D’Monsey

Sponsored Content





In the Menahel’s personal Good Morning – a story of care and connection.

In the full-time Rebbe arrangement – a story of unique dedication to Chinuch.

In the height-adjustable desks – a story of Unconditional Chinuch for each Talmid.

In the competitive basketball games – a story of friendship and fun.

And in each gratified smile – a story of passion, privilege, and pride.

Watch this video to see these stories in action – and then join the action!

Cheder D’Monsey specializes in the Unconditional Chinuch, so many have come to admire.

The purposefully small class sizes.

The fully integrated curriculum.

The trained, full-time Rebbeim.

It’s been 10 years of unconditional chinuch….

… and now, our Day of Unconditional Giving campaign is live –

and there’s a headquarters full of passionate parents excited to help their beloved Cheder.

Our goal of $1.2 million is within reach – with generous matchers tripling each donation and contributors like you joining our mission.

Join this effort and give unconditionally at give4chinuch.com







