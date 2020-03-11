Chassidic Globe Trotter Is Changing Kosher Travel

Sponsored Content





Daniel Najman has traveled to (and gone hungry in!) over 40 countries. His Yeshiva career took place in 3 different continents and later his work manufacturing toys, takes him often to Asia. He studied Chinese in Shanghai, spent part of his honeymoon in India, and lived with his wife and first baby in Japan for 3 months. He’s seen the challenges and rewards of traveling as a Kosher eater, especially when Turkish airways left him stranded in Istanbul for 24 hours.

All of these experiences inspired him to create Kosher Without Borders, the complete global guide for kosher travelers.

EVERY RESTAURANT

The first task was to manually collect every single Kosher restaurant on earth. Besides the requisite information and pictures on listings, KWB includes a direct link to the Kosher Supervisor’s website, so users can research or ask their rabbi if the Hashgocho (kosher certification) is acceptable when visiting a new place.

New restaurants that KWB find out about are up on the site within 24 hours.

Every KWB listing was added by a real human, not a computer algorithm.

FAR EAST OR NEAR HOME

Both the APP and website feature an interactive map to help you discover a new Kosher-friendly destination or find a new eatery near home based on geolocation. Did you know, for example, that Cozumel, Mexico, has 4 Kosher restaurants open year round?

NON-KOSHER RESTAURANTS

During an unplanned trip in west Florida, Daniel was looking for a Kosher spot in St. Petersburg. A google search brought up “Jo-El’s Kosher Deli,” a very attractive Deli, which includes a small Israeli Market, closes on Shabbat and is supervised by Vaad Hakashrut of Pinellas County. Sounds like a lucky find! What is more difficult to ascertain. (specially when on your cellphone) is that this “vaad” is run by non-orthodox rabbis.

Similarly when researching kosher food in Tokyo, David’s Deli, which is a “Kosher Style” restaurant and a falafel place that had been closed for years were amongst the results.

That led to blacklisting restaurants that are certified by Non-Orthodox organizations, closed spots or places with questionable certification and marking them clearly.

WHERE TO SPEND SHABBAT

Spending time with Chabad rabbis in Asia and hearing their WhatsApp constantly ping with the same questions led to the idea of listing basic travel-related information only, such as Shabbat services and communal meals for travelers, Shabbat-friendly hotels within walking distance, and Mikvah information for ladies.

Many rabbis were thankful when Daniel taught them they could make shortcuts on their phones to avoid typing the same answer every time.

CONCISE COUNTRY GUIDES AND COMMUNITY BUILDING

Are a place to list general Kosher, Jewish community information and travel tips such as linking to local kosher product lists.

This is 100% user generated. The goal is to centralize the collective Kosher Travel research done by Kosher Travelers before their trips.

You spent hours researching online and talking to friends before your trip to Italy. Now the next Kosher Traveler can benefit from your research.

WHAT TO DO:

Now that you know you won’t go hungry and will spend a warm Shabbat with cool people, it’s time to discover your destination. Besides providing up-to-date information for Kosher living, KWB also recommends fun activities to do at your destination, all based on your experiences and preferences. Experience the KITCH Robot Show in Tokyo, for example, or touch Jewish history at the oldest synagogue in Barbados.

CONCIERGE SERVICES:

Too busy to research on your own? Kosher Without Borders can also plan your entire trip, so you can pack your bags and go.

BEYOND A LIST DIRECTORY:

KWB YouTube Channel and Instagram

Page feature interviews with Jews from all over the globe highlighting kosher-friendly destinations.

Youtube Interviews with Jews on far flung places

