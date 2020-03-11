Let’s Give Her “Half The Kingdom!”… Help Maayan Today!

Sponsored Content





BS”D

​

BEIT SHEMESH GIRL NEEDS HELP!

Click to donate now!

Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a gave his bracha for this campaign on 21 Kislev 5780 / Dec 19, 2019

“What Can WE GIVE YOU Precious Maayan? Anything up to Half the Kingdom!””If I find favor in the King’s eyes, Please Keep my Critical Care Nurse!”PLEASE OPEN YOUR HANDS GENEROUSLY ON PURIM! (“…anyone who holds out their hand, you shall give to them”-Laws of Megillah 2:16)

​

What do you do when your child is GASPING FOR AIR?Maayan is 11. She could be learning Chumash, baking cookies with her siblings and hanging out with her friends.But Maayan’s life is filled with machines, medications, seizures, and daily life or death episodes which require 24 HOUR monitoring.

Maayan was born a healthy and adorable girl, but at age 3 her medical mysteries began and thrust her into the devastating world of Batten’s Disease which is a rare neurological disease that has robbed Maayan of her vision, all her muscle use and mobility, with epilepsy and severe lung disease included.

Maayan’s devoted parents juggle her 24 hour needs along with their 4 other children. Their day nurse provides critical care to Maayan so the family can function normally.

Now, her night nursing care has become an absolute necessity but the crushing cost is impossible for us to meet, alone!

Our goal is to raise funds for 24/7 nursing care for one year and to ensure that the family caretakers continue to care for Maayan or they will otherwise be compelled to leave, forcing an impossible burden onto Maayan’s parents.

Funds are urgently needed for Maayan

Nursing Care 24/7: $80,000

100% of your donation goes to Maayan. You will receive a tax deductible receipt for your donation.

​

Open your hearts… Donate. Share.

________________________________________________________________

A Personal Note from Maayan’s Parents:

To Our Dear Brother’s and Sisters in K’lal Yisrael:

The Hashgacha (fortuitous timing) of this Purim Campaign boosts us with an extra glimmer of hope and encouragement. May Hash-m bless each of you with a Wellspring of Blessings (a Maayan of Bracha) and miracles! With our deepest thanks.

–Devorah Hadassah & Yochanan Liebermann

_________________________________________________________________

This campaign is under the auspices of Rabbi Aaron David Neustadt, shlit”a, K’hal Chassidim, Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, Israel.

Brachos and haskamos from Rav Chaim Kanievsky, shlit”a, Rav Shmuel Steinhaus, shlit”a, Yavniel, Israel

__________________________________________________________________

Click to donate now!

YOUR DONATION: Fund is managed by Yad Eliezer via the Chesedfund. There are NO FEES. ALL FUNDS are directed to Maayan’s care.

OTHER METHODS TO DONATE:

International Credit Card through this ChesedFund If paying by credit card, there is a 2.9% processing _Tax deductible email receipt automatically issued by chesedfund.

NO PROCESSING FEES FOR THE FOLLOWING METHODS:

US Checks: There is no processing fee if donating by check. Checks can be made out to “Yad Eliezer” Mail checks to: Maayan Campaign ℅o S. Kleinman 135 Village Path Lakewood NJ 08701Israel Checks can be made out to “Yad Eliezer” Mail checks to: Maayan Campaign c/o Mrs. Batsheva Pfeffer, Zevin 34/2, Neve Yaakov Jerusalem, ISRAELCanadian checks Contact Devorah Hadassah. Info below.Pay by phone with Isracard: Please call Batsheva Pfeffer :0548453896 or whatapp message with info:0587324384Paypal For details go to: https://www.kavconnect.com/maayanWire For details go to https://www.kavconnect.com/maayan

Rabbinical Verification. (See letter below attached)

CONTACT INFO

Devorah Hadassah Liebermann From US: call /whatsapp 011-972-58-687-7124

From Israel: 058-687-7124 email: yochanonbetzalel@gmail.com

To learn more about Maayan: https://www.kavconnect.com/maayan

_______________________________________

Please daven for the refuah sheleima (speedy recovery) of Maayan Bat Devorah Hadassa.

Click to donate now!







