Isolation? Stuck at home? Craft activity isolation buster

Sponsored Content





CRAFT ACTIVITY ISOLATION BUSTER – AZILA JEWELS AND CRAFTS

Do the kids need something to do? We got you (and of course the kids) covered!!

FOUR creative crafts to keep your family productive and busy for hours of fun. DO – IT – YOURSELF projects will excite, challenge and bestow pride of ownership and accomplishment to the maker and wearer of these really unique accessories. Easy to follow instructions make this one a no brainer boredom buster that will keep the children entertained in a most positive way. Appropriate for ages 8 – 15.

This packet includes the following:

Heart Charm Bracelet; Beaded Tree Pendant; Beaded Doll Camera Charm; Fur Doll Keychain

· The beaded doll camera charm requires a round nose jewelry pliers which can be bought at this same site. Tweezers (strong one) can also get the job done – if pliers are not available.

· The fur doll keychain requires a basic glue gun or strong glue.

Look out for our additional busters that will soon be produced.

Click here to order now







