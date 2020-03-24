Massive Prayer Event For The Jewish People On Yom Kippur Katan

Sponsored Content





Three Torah giants – Rav Chaim Kanievsky, Rav Shimon Galai, and Rav Yaakov Hillel – will meet on Wednesday for an extensive prayer gathering focused on the health & safety of the Jewish People. The rabbis will recite the Pitum HaKetores, an ancient tefilah for protection. Tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to listen in to the services via a designated phone number. This gathering comes at a pivotal time, as cases of the coronavirus rise in countries around the world.

Messengers will also be going to the Kotel twice a day to pray, by name, for individuals who help to support impoverished families during this crisis.

The Rabbanim are urging individuals to give tzedaka now, for themselves and their families. This applies to those who are already sick as a merit for their refua shalema, and to those who hope to be protected from the virus entirely.

