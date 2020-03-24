TOMORROW: Motzes From Eretz Yisroel & America Call For Global Day Of Tefillah To End The Pandemic





The Meotzos Gedolei Yisrael in Israel and the United States are calling for a rare shared call for tefillah on Wednesday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Nissan, for an international cry to Hakadosh Baruch Hu to end the coronaviurs pandemic. The Kol Koreh was signed by the Moetzes Gedolie Hatroah of Agudas Yisroel of the United States, the Moetzes of Degel Hatorah, the Moetzes of the Agudah in Eretz Yisroel (Admorim), and the Moetzes Chachmei Hatorah (Shas).

The Eidah Hachareidis and the Hisachdus Harabanim (Central Rabbinical Congress of the US and Canada) has also called for a day of tefillah.

The Gedolei Yisrael wrote a collective letter entitled: A Call to Acheinu Bnei Yisrael Am Hashem, Wake Up and Call Out to Hashem.”

“The coronavirus panic is in evident in our cities and throughout the world. Our hearts are full of fear as no one knows what the next day will bring. This is a fitting time to allow our fear and worries to straight the curves of our heart, to see and understand that Shamayim is demanding of us to wake up and do teshuvah. Each person should examine the crevices of his home and return to Hashem because He is merciful and forgives abundantly.”

“As the Rambam, z’l, already paskened in Hilchos Taanis that it’s a mitzah aseih from the Torah: “to cry out and blow trumpets for every public tzara. According to the ways of teshuvah, at a time of tzara, we should cry out and proclaim and everyone should be aware that the tzara has come because of their evil deeds…but if we don’t cry out and proclaim but say that this occurred to us due to the ways of the world, this is cruelty, etc.”

The Rabbanim continued by writing: “At this time we are calling on Achainu Bnei Yisrael in all their dwelling places, the Am of Hashem, strengthen yourselves and we will be mechazeik in emunah and bitachon in Hashem Yisbarach, from Whom no evil emanates and hope for His salvation. Our only power is to adopt the craft of our forefathers of generations past. Our dear brothers, the tzav ha’shaah is to consolidate and unify ourselves, like a man with one heart, for a global day of tefillah – men, women and children – in every land, each person in his own home, that Hashem should eradicate all illnesses from us and only goodness and chessed should pursue us.”

The Yom Tefillah is called for: “Wednesday, Chaf Tes Adar, Erev Rosh Chodesh Nissan at 5:30 p.m. Israeli time, to recite the pirkei Tehillim: 13, 20, 91, 112, 120, 121, 127, 130, Avinu Malkeinu and Acheinu Kol Beis Yisrael. A global Kabalas Ol Malchus Shamayim will take place exactly at 6:00 p.m Israeli time.”

“Of course teshuvah doesn’t stem only from our words but also our deeds. We’ll return to Hashem with strength, we’ll improve our ways in both adam l’Makom and adam l’chaveiro. We’ll distance ourselves from lashon hara and machlokes and rechilus. We’ll distance ourselves from technological tools that damage our soul. We’ll increase our ahavas ha’briyos and each person will see the positive attributes of the other and not the shortcomings. We’ll be mechazeik in Torah and yiras Shamayim and fulfilling the mitzvos, to serve Hashem with simcha and tov leivav. We’ll increase out tefillah and pleas and Hashem Yisbarach will hear our cries and won’t abandon His nation and will have mercy on the remainder of His nachala.

The Rabbanim ended with a bracha for good health and length of days and the merit to celebrate Pesach this year with joy. Amen.

