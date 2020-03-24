Hurry! Free Coronavirus Tefillah In Amuka, Meron & R’ Chaim Kanievsky Through Yad L’achim

Sponsored Content





To our dear friends,

Due to the outbreak of the CoronaVirus, Yad L’Achim has arranged a special tefillah (prayer) to take place Wednesday, Erev Rosh Chodesh for all our supporters. click HERE or call 1-866-923-5224

The Tefillos will take place at

The Kever of Reb Meir Bal Hanes in Teverya

Reb Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron

Amuka – Reb Yonasan Ben Uziel

(all tefillos are taking place in compliance with the Israeli Ministry of Health rules and regulations)

In Addition, all names will be submitted to Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a for a kvittel. CLICK HERE or visit www.YadLachim.org to submit your names with no minimum donation required.

If you know someone who can benefit from this free tefillah at Amuka& Meron please share it with them through WhatsApp CLICK HERE to share this message via WhatsApp

Also, if you are stuck at home and haven’t yet seen the video of Maya, the Daughter of the Hamas Sheikh tell her story, now is the time to watch her emotional and inspiring story HERE

CLICK HERE OR ON THE IMAGE ABOVE TO SUBMIT NAMES FOR FREE

OR CALL YAD L’ACHIM AT 1-866-923-5224







