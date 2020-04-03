Pesach and a Pandemic – Urgent Message From Alan Rosenstock & Tomche Shabbos of Rockland County

Sponsored Content





Yes, we are busy preparing for our pre-Pesach delivery of approximately $750,000 worth of essential Pesach foods, but we are also being bombarded with calls due to the unprecedented crisis.

If you need our help during this difficult time, please let us know immediately.

﻿Alternatively, if you are in a position to help others, there has never been a time when the need for your help was as great as it is right now.Every day, and sometimes every hour, I hear from individuals who have been completely unsettled financially by the current pandemic. Some were dismissed from jobs that kept their families afloat, while others are running businesses that have taken crippling financial hits. The details may be different, but each call represents another family in crisis. They suddenly can’t pay for everyday needs and have no idea how to begin planning for Pesach.

Please reach out if you are in this situation, and for those about to click and donate, on behalf of so many desperate, devastated families, thank you.

May we all merit to celebrate Pesach in good health and happiness.

﻿Alan Rosenstock Tomche Shabbos of Rockland County

