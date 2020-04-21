Eastern Union Pivots To Help Business Owners Obtain SBA-PPP Loans For Phase 2 Of Federal Funding Program

Sponsored Content





National Mortgage Brokerage Banks On Success Of Helping Thousands Apply For First Round Of SBA-PPP Loan Funding With Full-Scale Initiative To Help Applicants Obtain Funds Faster

You may have heard that the SBA-PPP loan program ran out of funds. But did you know those funds are about to be replenished?

Eastern Union has already helped thousands obtain SBA-PPP loan approvals over the past week. Many clients successfully received funding and are now covering their monthly operating expenses. Eastern Union has dramatically pivoted and embraced this seemingly untraditional funding initiative — and now plans on doubling down on those efforts to help even more people.

“We anticipate that the second phase of SBA funding will be released this Wednesday,” says Ira Zlotowitz, Founder & CEO of Eastern Union. “The main priority for those of you who did not apply for funding yet — or if you’ve been denied, are in a holding paradigm, or waiting for confirmation — is to apply again and get your loan application into the system ASAP.”

The entire Eastern Union team is now working around-the-clock to review applications. The company created a unique partnership with Cross River Bank and Kabbage — the top leaders in the lending and technology marketplaces — to push as many applications through as possible. The shared goal is to ensure there will be no delay in processing loan applications once the funding floodgates for the second phase are reopened.

Bottom line? The faster your SBA-PPP loan application is submitted, the greater chance you will have of getting funded. You can apply now by visiting: https://partner.kabbage.com/sba-eastern-union-crb.

“During this trying time, it’s important that we look out for each other,” adds Ira Zlotowitz. “Eastern Union quickly pivoted and was the first brokerage to launch this program for free. So if you know of somebody who is struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, do them a favor and pass this along. If we stand by one another, and unite, we will get through this challenging period.”

Want to find out more information about this limited-time initiative? Visit www.sba-ppp.com to learn more about the new SBA-PPP loan funding program offered by Eastern Union.








