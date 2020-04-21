White House, Congress reach deal to replenish small business loan program – Apply Now!

Sponsored Content





PPP Loan STATUS:

Although you may have applied for the PPP loan with your bank, it may be beneficial to apply with multiple banks in the hope that one of them will be able to process it first.

The fact that FinTech and non-bank lenders have been approved to participate in the distribution of PPP loans will make a world of difference when more funds are appropriated. Small businesses would have benefited more had these lenders been approved earlier in the process.

Partnering with a FinTech platform, enables automation of tens of thousands of small businesses to submit PPP applications within minutes.

It’s Fast, Simple and Easy!

Documents you will need to upload: W-3, 940, Drivers License, Corporate Formation Document – Filing Receipt

Apply Here

https://www.calaloanadvisors.com/

Keep the FWD chain going and help your friends business pay its employees.







