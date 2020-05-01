You Can Help Bring Our Daughter Back to Life!

Sponsored Content





Living with severe depression and anxiety can hardly be called living. It is a painful and hopeless existence especially for someone who not so long ago was vibrant and successful. It feels like being buried in a deep dark pit, but you can help pull her out of the abyss. You can give her hope for a bright future.

When she recovers iyH and is well enough to marry and have a family you will share the credit for saving her life and the lives of all her future generations.

The mitzvah of saving the “living dead” should be an Aliyah for all the neshamos that can’t be brought back and it should be a protection for all the neshamos that are alive to remain healthy until 120.Click to donate!







