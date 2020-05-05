Their Home Is Broken, Children of Divorce Need Your Help!

Sponsored Content





A look into Family G. reveals a sad situation. Six children are roaming about, some of them hungry and tired. There is no money even for the most essential needs. The mother, being the only parent at home, goes to work every morning and returns home exhausted. Between working long hours at her lowly paying job, running the household as a single mother, and fending off the landlord who’s threatening with eviction, Mrs G. is falling apart. It is fairly obvious that the home is on the brink of breaking down.

And yet, there is nobody to help the family. There is no campaign to set up the mother on a solid financial foundation or even to feed the hungry orphans.

The reason being that these kids are not “orphans” in the literal sense of the word. None of their parents had died, but due to unfortunate circumstances, the parents divorced and the family structure has broken down. The safety net has been taken from beneath their ground without anyone coming to rescue and prevent further casualties.

Children of divorced or separated parents often go through the most difficult childhood one can imagine. Not only do they lack the constant care of one of their parents, they also feel ashamed about their situation. They carry a stigma that prevents them from reaching out for help and which doesn’t invite people to arrange prominent campaigns to aid the family.

A Yiddishe home needs both parents to tend to it. When one of them is missing, for whatever reason, it is a tragedy. But it’s a tragedy that can be mitigated by the help of generous Yidden who can support the family, both financially and emotionally, to keep it afloat in trying times. Oftentimes when a family is broken up, one of the parents is either incapable or unwilling to continue to support the family, and the burden falls on a single parent who tries to keep the family together. But it’s a burden that one person cannot shoulder alone. They need your help, our help, and klal yisroel’s help, to make it work.

Our new organization “Forgotten Orphans” aims to do just that. By caring and providing help for single-parent households, we hope to finally garner some attention around those unfortunate and neglected cases. Such families need to be set up on solid financial ground, and get the emotional and physical support they deserve, so that the children turn out healthy, stable ehrliche yidden בעזרת השם.

PLEASE DONATE TODAY!







