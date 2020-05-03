Gourmet Glatt Sponsoring HomeShow Tickets on Sunday for Hatzolah Members in Brooklyn, Rockland County, Lakewood & Toronto!

Sponsored Content





Families of Hatzolah members in Brooklyn, Rockland County, Lakewood & Toronto! will be getting an extra sweet treat next week, courtesy of Gourmet Glatt.

These first responders have been the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. Their 24/7 actions have literally saved countless lives. In a token of appreciation, Gourmet Glatt will be giving them and their families free tickets to Sunday’s HomeShow entertainment event.

The HomeShow event, which features hours of entertainment on Sunday beginning 2 p.m. Eastern Time, comes amid calls by chinuch professionals to help raise spirits during these uncertain times. Reb Shayala’s Kitchen stepped up and organized a world class event for adults and children.

If you are a Hatzolah member in Brooklyn, Rockland County, Lakewood or Toronto, please contact the Hatzolah office to access your tickets.







