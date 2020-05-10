Spectator no More: Hatzalah-thon to Invite Viewer Participation.

Sponsored Content





Just because you’re watching from home, doesn’t mean you can’t dance. An exciting twist is being planned for the extravagant Hatzalah-thon concert live streaming Monday night and Tuesday day.

Aimed at transforming a passive viewing experience into an interactive one, Hatzalah-thon Live is introducing several contests and games throughout the concert. Simply submit photos over WhatsApp to 424-242-9218 or Instagram with the hashtag #iamhatzala to be entered into raffles for a litany of incredible prizes.

Submissions can be photos of you and your family gearing up for Lag Baomer, showing appreciation to Hatzalah with homemade signs and posters, and, on the day of the concert, enjoying the live performances and celebrating Lag Baomer. Get creative, start snapping, and start sending. Submissions are currently being accepted.

Host Chony Milecki shared a peak behind the curtain of some of the experiences contestants can expect, “There will be exclusive, private tours of Hatzalah facilities, dinner with some of your favorite superstars, Hatzalah swag, and much, much more to be revealed on the day of the concert.”

Hatzalah-thon 2020 is a day of joy, gratitude, and giving to the heroic volunteers of Hatzalah all over the world.

The following is a list (alphabetical order) of all participating Hatzalahs:

Baltimore, Boro Park, Catskills, Chicago, Crown Heights, Dallas, Detroit, Flatbush, Houston, Hudson County, Hatzolah Air, Jersey Shore, Kiryas Tosh, Lakewood, Los Angeles, Lower East Side, Middlesex County, Mill Basin/Canarsie, Monroe/Kiryas Yoel, Monsey, Montreal, New Square, Passaic/Clifton, Philadelphia, Queens, Riverdale, Rockaways/Nassau County, Seagate, South Florida, Staten Island, Toronto, Upper East Side, Waterbury, Washington Heights, West Side.

Performers:

Avraham Fried. Mordechai Shapiro. Benny Friedman. Lipa Schmeltzer. Shmueli Ungar. Chazon Meir Helfgot. Gad Elbaz. Shulem Lemmer. 8th Day Band. Baruch Levine. Eli Marcus. Uncle Moishy. Boruch Sholom Blesofsky. Mitzvah Boulevard. Freilach Orchestra. Shira Choir.

Hosted by:

Sam Stern. Yoely Lebovitz. Modi. Rabbi Simon Jacobson. Choni Milecki.

