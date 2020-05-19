These Tzadikim are calling out to you with an Pikuach Nefesh campaign

Sponsored Content





ספר תורה שרוי בצער!

הרבנים הגאונים הגאון הצדיק רבי שמעון גלאי שליט״א והגאון הצדיק רבי יצחק קולדצקי שליט״א חתן מרן הגר״ח קנייבסקי שליט״א

Have gathered together to launch this emergency campaign.

One of the great Talimidie Chachomim in Eretz Yisrael, is in a critical situation which is true פיקוח נפש.

The Rabbonim are pleading everyone to help with any amount so חס ושלום they do not have to open a קרן יתומים.



In order not to embarrass the well known family, the Rabbonim decided not to publish the name of this individual.

Teire Yidden! Who can see these Gedolim cry out and not act accordingly? Would you not help when seeing these 2 Gedolim go out of their comfort zone?

The Rabbonim are pleading for your help, and are showering you with Brachos (see the letter)

״ובזכות מצוות הצדקה וחסד והצלת נפשות יזכו כל המסייעים לבני חיי ומזוני, ברכה והצלחה ובריאות הגוף והנפש ואורך ימים ושנים ונחת מכל הצאצאים שיהיו כולם דורות ישרים ומבורכים, בריאים ושלמים תלמידי חכמים וצדיקים וכל טוב סלה״.

