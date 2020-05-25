Sponsored Content





With the guidance of מרן שר התורה הגר״ח קנייבסקי שליט״א His son-in-law הרה״צ רבי יצחק קולדצקי שליט״א Will preform a special Tefillah event on Erev Shavuos at the Kaver of מרן החזו״א זיע״א for those who pledge $227 (ברכה) for this Pikuach Nefesh matter.

This is one of the prestigious families in Eretz Yisrael, where the father is a known Talmid Chacham Marbitz Torah. After extreme health issues in the family is was decided to open an emergency campaign to save the family. The family went in to Reb Chaim for a Bracha and to ask what to do to succeed with the campaign.

Reb Chaim ordered his son-in-law to arrange a special Tefillah event at the Kaver of the חזו״א זיע״א before Shavuos to Daven for those pledging $227 which equals up to ברכה, for them to receive all the Brachos in the Torah and to be Zoche to a true קבלת התורה. הרה״צ רבי יצחק קולדצקי שליט״א We be going on Erev Shavuos at 3pm to Daven for those donors with their names for the personal ישועה they might need.

Please email your name with the Bracha you need (in Hebrew) to [email protected] and note its for the Tefillah on Erev Shavuos.​

For Zelle: [email protected]

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “RABBI YITZCHOK KOLEDETZKI”

Check you can make out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

