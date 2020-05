Sponsored Content





People are already talking about – and being inspired by – The Pnei Menachem, a fascinating new book published by ArtScroll.

The Pnei Menachem was a master at guiding his chassidim and followers to reach higher and achieve more. And that’s what this book does as well – inspiring us to be the best we can be. The pages are filled with pictures, stories and lessons of Torah leadership, compassion and empathy.

Available now at ArtScroll.com – enter promo code YWN for 10% off and FREE SHIPPING!