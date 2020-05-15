Bring Shabbat Home this week! LIVE STREAM Today at 5:30 PM





Bring Shabbat Home this week!

It’s been another long week under such stressful circumstances, just trying to stay afloat. Keeping the kids entertained, facing uncertainty in our careers and the constant anxiety of not knowing when it all will end. In this turbulent storm we find ourselves struggling in, the beacon of Shabbat draws us near, a welcome reprieve as we light the candles on Friday night. Shabbat gives us the strength to continue and reconnects us to our souls and to Hashem.

But for millions of Jews around the world, the pain and stress of their week is not approaching this rejuvenating oasis. They are still stranded at sea, searching for answers with no end in sight from the constant bombardment of demands from all sides and terrifying news reports. We take for granted that sigh of relief, that joy and serenity of Shabbat that we experience each week with our families. In this dark stormy time, let’s help our brothers and sisters find that special peace that only comes from experiencing Shabbat.

Project Inspire presents Bring Shabbat Home, an opportunity to unite all Jews to experience Shabbat with enthusiasm and a joyous spirit. Not just another Friday night, but a true Shabbat dinner.

This Friday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m., Project Inspire will host a Pre-Shabbat live event, free of charge, which will be livestreamed at Projectinspire.com/shabbat. The event will be hosted by the dynamic Charlie Harary, who combines inspiration, education and entertainment in an unforgettable message. We will hear from guest speakers Rabbi Shlomo Farhi and Eve Levy, and a special message from Rabbi David Markowitz. New this week, Jamie Geller, popular kosher cookbook author, will be showcasing a Shabbat cooking demonstration. Don’t forget to download the Friday night guide and checklist to help turn Friday night family dinner into a full Shabbat experience.

Let’s take this opportunity to bring some joy and hope to these difficult times. Bring Shabbat Home is exactly the lifeline you have been waiting for all week. Join your brothers and sisters from across the globe, who will be bringing Shabbat home, some of them for the very first time.

Now is the time to encourage your friends, neighbors and relatives to Bring Shabbat Home together with you. See you there!







