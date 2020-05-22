Live Stream At Dafaweek.org: Kabbolas Hatorah Will Look Different This Year

Sponsored Content





The siyum, planned to be an international event, with participants worldwide joining together, has been canceled due to the virus.

However, as Rabbi Zacharia Adler, the indefatigable Director of Daf Hashavua explains, the Siyum will still go one, albeit in an unusual way.

“All the people that have learned the Daf for years definitely deserve the best Siyum possible”, explains R’ Zacharia, “therefore we plan on a virtual Siyum with someone being Mesayem, the beginning of Masechta Yevamos, and lively music in honor of this great accomplishment.”

The Siyum will also feature Divrei Chizzuk from leading Rabbonim and Roshei Yeshivos, urging the Lomdim to continue their never-ending work of toiling in the Torah, with the beginning of Masechta Yevamos, a difficult and complex Masechta.

The Siyum will have viewers from all over the world, from Australia to Eretz Yisroel to the West Coast, and will be a way for all Daf Hashavua participants to connect together.

It will be live-streamed on dafaweek.org with an option of telephoning in as well.

The Siyum will feature divrei bracha from HaRav HaGaon R’ Shmuel Kamenetsky Shlita, who has already many times publicly spoken out about the importance of the in-depth learning provided by the Daf Hashavua learning program.

Other speakers will include, Rav Yosef Elefant as well as Rav Ahron Moshe Friedman, whose daily Daf Hashavua Shiurim are listened to across the globe. HaRav Yisroel Reisman will also be speaking in honor of the Siyum, as well as other chashuvim who will give divrei chizzuk urging the Lomdim.

Registration required, register at dafaweek.org







